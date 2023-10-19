Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 36,319 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,145 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 36,319 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 6.8% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $74,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $330.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.85.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

