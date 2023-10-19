Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 20,216 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the average volume of 1,779 put options.

NYSE ENB opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $42.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 187.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

