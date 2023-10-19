Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Lowered to $172.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $172.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.08.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TRV opened at $168.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.88 and a 200 day moving average of $170.93. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $322,000. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 132.4% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.