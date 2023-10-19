Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 977 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,689 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foresight Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 161.3% in the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 37,164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Redburn Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.26.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $128.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

