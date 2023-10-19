Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,084,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,566,000 after purchasing an additional 37,336 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 33.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 3.6% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 35,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 547.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Letica sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $112,142.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

NYSE TWO opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.74.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is -352.94%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

