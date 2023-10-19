UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Position Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 58.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,222 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in UiPath were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,705 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 164,798 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,790 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.84.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,304,047 shares in the company, valued at $22,664,336.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,304,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,664,336.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 779,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $3,598,000. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.78 and a beta of 0.59. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UiPath

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.