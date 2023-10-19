Value Partners Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Value Partners Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,196 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 49,428 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.9% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the second quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $330.11 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.