Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $128.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.88 and a 200-day moving average of $124.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.