Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 493.1% in the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $137.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.83 and a 52 week high of $146.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WCN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

