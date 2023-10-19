Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 93.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $14,626,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $175.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.97 and a 200 day moving average of $175.14. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $192.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.20.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

