Wells Fargo & Company Increases Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $144.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.54% from the company’s previous close.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

Shares of PGR opened at $159.19 on Tuesday. Progressive has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.45.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,371 shares of company stock worth $10,714,936 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 11.9% in the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 21,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.1% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 42,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 27.6% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.7% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 102.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

