Wells Fargo & Company Raises Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $261.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $237.00 to $261.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s previous close.

AJG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $234.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.01 and a fifty-two week high of $237.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,688 shares of company stock worth $17,388,097 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

