WRIT Media Group (WRIT) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

WRIT Media Group (OTCMKTS:WRIT – Get Free Report) is one of 81 public companies in the “Entertainment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare WRIT Media Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares WRIT Media Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WRIT Media Group N/A N/A N/A WRIT Media Group Competitors 49.62% -6.83% -1.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WRIT Media Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WRIT Media Group N/A N/A -0.08 WRIT Media Group Competitors $1.75 billion $39.19 million -54.37

Institutional and Insider Ownership

WRIT Media Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than WRIT Media Group. WRIT Media Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

34.0% of shares of all “Entertainment” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of shares of all “Entertainment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for WRIT Media Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WRIT Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A WRIT Media Group Competitors 120 660 1411 9 2.60

As a group, “Entertainment” companies have a potential upside of 62.17%. Given WRIT Media Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WRIT Media Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

WRIT Media Group competitors beat WRIT Media Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About WRIT Media Group

WRIT Media Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a content creation company worldwide. It produces, acquires, licenses, and distributes music-related content in 3D and ultra-high definition for digital broadcast into digitally-enabled movie theaters, TV, and mobile streaming providers. The company also licenses pre-Windows computer game libraries, as well as adapts and republishes titles under the Amiga, Atari, and MS-DOS brands for smartphones, modern game consoles, PCs, tablets, and other television streaming devices; and publishes related merchandise and characters from the games. In addition, it develops digital currency, Blockchain technology, and digital currency trading software. The company was formerly known as Writers' Group Film Corp. and changed its name to WRIT Media Group, Inc. in January 2014. WRIT Media Group, Inc. headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

