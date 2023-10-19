WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 385.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 714,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,930,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,209,000 after purchasing an additional 304,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $36.02 on Thursday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.03.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price target on WSFS Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

