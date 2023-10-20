8,100 Shares in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Creative Planning owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

NYSEARCA WDIV opened at $52.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $52.27 and a 12-month high of $62.94. The company has a market capitalization of $206.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average is $57.66.

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

