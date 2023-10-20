Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.04

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.04 and traded as low as $7.30. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 363,966 shares trading hands.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04.

Get Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at $2,693,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 220,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $889,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.