Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.04

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.04 and traded as low as $7.30. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 363,966 shares trading hands.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund
