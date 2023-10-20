AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Financial Review

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.3% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Hammerson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust $180.30 million 0.56 -$53.10 million $0.55 9.04 Hammerson $162.57 million 9.26 -$203.10 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerson has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Hammerson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 Hammerson 1 2 2 0 2.20

AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $7.13, suggesting a potential upside of 43.36%. Given AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AG Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Hammerson.

Profitability

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Hammerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust 13.01% 8.75% 0.47% Hammerson N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AG Mortgage Investment Trust beats Hammerson on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties. Its portfolios include Agency RMBS, Residential Investments, Commercial Investments, and ABS. The company was founded on March 1, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods. Our assets are high profile and play an important role in our communities, welcoming c. 175 million visitors each year and supporting 20,000+ jobs though our retail, dining and social occupiers. These destinations include Bullring in Birmingham, The Oracle in Reading, Dundrum Estate, Dublin and Terraces du Port in Marseille. We also hold investments in Value Retail, best-in-class villages such as Bicester Village, Oxfordshire. Hammerson also holds 80 acres of attractive pre-development and strategic land. This includes complementary adjacent land, creating optionality to enhance both the scale and diversity of the existing estate, and stand-alone land opportunities. These include Martineau Galleries in Birmingham and Bishopsgate Goodsyard, Shoreditch.

