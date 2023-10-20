Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 2,583 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,747.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,857,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,714 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,969,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,320.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 840,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 781,166 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,466,000 after purchasing an additional 723,179 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of SBH stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $864.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.38. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $18.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $931.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.42 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 4.33%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.