Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 257 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 115,061 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,771,000 after purchasing an additional 224,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18,579 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of ARTNA stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average is $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.18.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Research analysts expect that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.284 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.28%.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

