Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 301.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

E.W. Scripps Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of SSP opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $515.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $582.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on E.W. Scripps

Insider Buying and Selling at E.W. Scripps

In other news, insider Kate O’brian sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $48,559.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Profile

(Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.