Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $66,000 Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.5% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.23.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of RARE stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.86. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 178.91% and a negative return on equity of 220.54%. The business had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $36,035.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,315.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,133 shares of company stock valued at $352,046 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.