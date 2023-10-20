Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RXRX. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 497,504 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $108,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 424,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 65,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $847,795.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,614,975.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $108,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 424,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 402,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,523. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RXRX shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $6.05 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.03.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 520.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.66%. The company had revenue of $11.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.