Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter worth $62,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWK. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Stories

