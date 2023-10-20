Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 341,913 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 99.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 341,913 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 225,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 30,228 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $136,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of KRC opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $45.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 103.85%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

