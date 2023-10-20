Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 807 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 35,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,559,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,157,000 after purchasing an additional 420,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 359,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSTO. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 0.87. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $33.78.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.15. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

