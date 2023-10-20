ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDOG. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $46.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.52. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.62. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

