Altria Group (NYSE:MO) PT Lowered to $45.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $46.50 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

NYSE:MO opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 25.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

