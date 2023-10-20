Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lifted by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $128.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.21.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

