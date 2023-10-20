Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $128.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.62.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.21.

Get Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.