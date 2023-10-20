Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 109,723 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $58,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 152,992 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 14,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 167,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 53,056 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 25,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.40 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.68 and a 200-day moving average of $124.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.