Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) vs. Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Head to Head Survey

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) and Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Apogee Enterprises and Masonite International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apogee Enterprises 0 2 0 0 2.00 Masonite International 0 1 6 0 2.86

Apogee Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.81%. Masonite International has a consensus target price of $119.43, indicating a potential upside of 47.48%. Given Masonite International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Masonite International is more favorable than Apogee Enterprises.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Apogee Enterprises has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Masonite International has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

88.8% of Apogee Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Apogee Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Masonite International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apogee Enterprises and Masonite International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apogee Enterprises $1.44 billion 0.65 $104.11 million $4.55 9.35 Masonite International $2.89 billion 0.62 $214.23 million $7.79 10.40

Masonite International has higher revenue and earnings than Apogee Enterprises. Apogee Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Masonite International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Apogee Enterprises and Masonite International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apogee Enterprises 7.07% 23.81% 10.51% Masonite International 6.09% 24.81% 7.77%

Summary

Masonite International beats Apogee Enterprises on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors. The Architectural Glass segment provides a range of high-performance glass products for use in in windows, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems. The Architectural Services segment integrates technical services, project management, and field installation services to design, engineer, fabricate, and install building glass and curtainwall systems. The LSO segment manufactures high-performance glazing products for the custom framing, fine art, and engineered optics markets. The company's products and services are primarily used in commercial buildings, such as office buildings, hotels, and retail centers; and institutional buildings comprising education facilities, health care facilities, and government buildings, as well as multi-family residential buildings. It markets its architectural products and services through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to glazing subcontractors and general contractors; and value-added glass and acrylics through retail chains, as well as independent distributors to museums, galleries, and other customers. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors. The company also provides various door components, including interior door facings, agri-fiber and particleboard door cores, MDF and wood cut-stock components, critical door components, and mineral and particleboard door cores. It offers its products under the Masonite, Premdor, Masonite Architectural, Marshfield-Algoma, USA Wood Door, Solidor, Residor, Nicedor, Door-Stop International, Harring Doors, National Hickman, Graham-Maiman, Louisiana Millwork, Florida Made Door, Baillargeon, and BWI brands to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retailers, dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors, and architects through wholesale, retail, and direct distribution channels. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

