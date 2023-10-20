Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.1% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.40.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $12,351,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,697,609. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $175.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

