Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $12,351,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,817 shares in the company, valued at $86,697,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.40.

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

AAPL opened at $175.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The company has a market cap of $2.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

