Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,909 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.1% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, NNS Holding acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $193,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $175.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.75.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.40.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

