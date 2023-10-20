Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,725 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.6% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.40.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $175.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.89 and a 200-day moving average of $178.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.