Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 11.7% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $66,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,171,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,918,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,589,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.40.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $12,351,945.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,817 shares in the company, valued at $86,697,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $175.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

