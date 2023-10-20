Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 262 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $128.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.68 and its 200 day moving average is $124.62.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763. Insiders own 12.30% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Redburn Partners upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.21.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

