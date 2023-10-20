Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Astec Industries worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Astec Industries by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after acquiring an additional 354,483 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $9,297,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,816,000 after buying an additional 178,771 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 161,902 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 320,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 144,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Astec Industries stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $971.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.74 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.27%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

