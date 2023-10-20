Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 3,031 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 7.2% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NNS Holding purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.40.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $175.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.75. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

