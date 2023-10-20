Avista (NYSE:AVA) vs. Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Head to Head Contrast

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) and Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Avista has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Avista shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Avista shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avista 8.38% 6.18% 1.98% Enel N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avista and Enel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avista $1.71 billion 1.43 $155.18 million $1.93 16.61 Enel $166.25 billion N/A $1.77 billion N/A N/A

Enel has higher revenue and earnings than Avista.

Dividends

Avista pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Enel pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Avista pays out 95.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Avista has raised its dividend for 21 consecutive years. Avista is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Avista and Enel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avista 1 1 0 0 1.50 Enel 2 0 2 0 2.00

Avista currently has a consensus price target of $30.67, suggesting a potential downside of 4.35%. Given Avista’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Avista is more favorable than Enel.

Summary

Avista beats Enel on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana. This segment also engages in the wholesale purchase and sale of electricity and natural gas. The AEL&P segment offers electric services in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, and wind facilities. It also engages in venture fund investments, real estate investments, and other investments. Avista Corporation was incorporated in 1889 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG and other fuels; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. Further, the company provides e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers, as well as engages in the energy commodities business. It operates wind, thermal, hydroelectric, nuclear, photovoltaic, and geothermal power plants. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

