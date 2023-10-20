Bain Capital Investors Llc Buys 5,480,052 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc acquired 5,480,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $124,999,986.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 65,679,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,155,804.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ CERE opened at $22.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $35.98.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CERE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.90.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Cerevel Therapeutics
About Cerevel Therapeutics
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cerevel Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- 3 High Dividend Stocks To Beat Treasury Yields
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- United Airlines Shares Fall Despite Solid Quarter
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Housing Starts Up, Homebuilders Down as Mortgage Rates Soar
Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.