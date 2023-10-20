Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) versus Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Critical Survey

Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) and Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bit Origin and Interactive Brokers Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Origin $190,000.00 24.68 $3.24 million N/A N/A Interactive Brokers Group $4.09 billion 8.37 $380.00 million $5.49 14.79

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Origin.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Origin N/A N/A N/A Interactive Brokers Group 8.01% 4.75% 0.49%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Bit Origin and Interactive Brokers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Bit Origin has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Bit Origin and Interactive Brokers Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Origin 0 0 0 0 N/A Interactive Brokers Group 0 1 6 0 2.86

Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus target price of $112.43, indicating a potential upside of 38.46%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than Bit Origin.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Bit Origin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Bit Origin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Interactive Brokers Group beats Bit Origin on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. In addition, it offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. The company serves institutional and individual customers through approximately 150 electronic exchanges and market centers. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

