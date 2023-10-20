Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAH shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BAH opened at $123.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $130.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

