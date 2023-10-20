Breakwater Capital Group Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,465,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $842,787,000 after purchasing an additional 211,734 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.8% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.21.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

