Brian Halligan Sells 8,500 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 560,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 19th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total value of $4,305,675.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $4,315,960.00.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $444.69 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.99 and a 12 month high of $581.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of -107.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,416 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $695.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HubSpot from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.44.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

