Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BRDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Trading Down 3.5 %

BRDG opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $265.13 million, a P/E ratio of -99.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 0.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 126.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 137.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.