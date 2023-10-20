Cassia Capital Partners LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,861 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.0% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the second quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 0.4 %

MSFT opened at $331.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.39 and a 200-day moving average of $322.63. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.