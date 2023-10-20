CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.84

Shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.84 and traded as low as $15.36. CF Bankshares shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 681 shares trading hands.

CF Bankshares Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $81.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million.

CF Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

In other CF Bankshares news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $51,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,126.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Bankshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFBK. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in CF Bankshares by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 83,333 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CF Bankshares by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 33,015 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in CF Bankshares by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 149,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 20,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in CF Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

