Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 357 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.7% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 70,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 35,840 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Apple by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 46,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,657.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $175.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.