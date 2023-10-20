Chicago Capital LLC Has $90.12 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 464,629 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.1% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $90,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $175.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.75. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.40.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

